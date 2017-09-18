Court to rule on Ipswich cop's alleged misuse of QPS database

AN IPSWICH police officer is awaiting a magistrate's decision following allegations of the misuse of the QPS database.

Goodna police Constable Daniel Denis Banks, 30, has pleaded not guilty to charges laid following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into the alleged improper access of confidential information between November 1, 2013 and October 30, 2015.

Banks was charged on March 9 last year with 19 counts of using a restricted computer.

The hearing started in Ipswich Magistrates Court in July before Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

Ms MacCallum heard evidence including CCC phone intercepts into another Queensland Police employee.

The offences related to the QPrime computer system, which stores and maintains police records into offences, investigations, intelligence and missing people and the Department of Transport.

The matter was last mentioned in court on Friday and will next be mentioned on October 23.