DRINK DRIVE: Peter John Guinea was fined $600 after pleading guilty to blowing .108 when he was driving to the Bucca Hotel to play pool. contributed
Magistrate compares man's memory issues to 'Forrest Gump'

Katie Hall
22nd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
A LAUNDROMAT owner from Childers who pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content of .108 has been fined $600.

Peter John Guinea was pulled over on January 11, telling police he was driving to the Bucca Hotel to play some pool.

Guinea, who used a wheeled walking aid to assist his movement, told Magistrate Neil Lavaring he had an explanation.

"This (blood alcohol reading) was from drinking the night before," Guinea said.

Guinea told Mr Lavaring he had letters from his doctor, saying he had issues with his short-term memory.

He said the memory issues had prevented him from remembering to eat and drink that day before he drove.

"I can't remember to eat or drink sometimes," he said.

Mr Lavaring said Guinea should have no excuse in forgetting to eat or drink and asked if he'd also forgotten "how much you drank", before comparing Guinea to Forrest Gump.

Forrest Gump, released in 1994, starred Tom Hanks as the titular character, who in the film was "born with a relatively low IQ of 75".

"You eat when you're hungry, you drink when you're thirsty ... unless your name is Forrest Gump or something," Mr Lavaring said.

Guinea said it was "just a really stupid mistake on my part".

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined. A conviction was recorded.

