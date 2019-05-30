Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to fraud as an employee and stealing.
A woman has pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to fraud as an employee and stealing. Luke Mortimer
Crime

Magistrate: Come along with your toothbrush next time

Janessa Ekert
by
30th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Mackay woman has been warned if she returns to court for stealing from a boss to "come along with a toothbrush".

Alexandra Anne Gooch nicked the work credit card from the not-for-profit organisation that employed her.

"It was one of those offences that was inevitably going to be discovered by your employer," Magistrate John Smith said.

Gooch had gone to Community Solutions Mackay to do some personal administration and stole the Westpac bank card just before leaving on April 21 this year.

About 10 minutes later, at 10am, she withdrew $200 from an ATM on Sydney St.

"She explained her reasoning for taking the bank card and withdrawing $200 was due to financial hardship, her partner losing his job and family health reasons," Prosecutor Senior Constable Hanna Beaumont said

Gooch chucked the card after taking the money.

"She was remorseful for her actions and further stated to police it was a stupid thing to do," Snr Const Beaumont said.

Gooch pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to fraud as an employee and stealing.

"I can indicate where people steal as servants and steal from their employer the courts look at terms of imprisonment," Mr Smith said.

The court heard Gooch was working casually with a full-time job starting in July.

"I'm not going to impose imprisonment," Mr Smith said, warning her that if she returned to court to "come along with a toothbrush".

Convictions were not recorded. "That will not happen again in this court... it's up to you to keep your nose clean," Mr Smith said.

Gooch was fined $1250 and ordered to pay $200 compensation.

More Stories

alexandra anne gooch fraud mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    How police caught up with Pisasale associate

    premium_icon How police caught up with Pisasale associate

    News Authorities allege a Melbourne developer accused of corrupt dealings with former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale tried to avoid arrest by “hotel hopping”.

    Mum’s tragic Facebook post before crash

    Mum’s tragic Facebook post before crash

    News “I feel as if I’ve done it alone... these are the things Jesus did"

    Council refuses to repair elderly man's 'road'

    premium_icon Council refuses to repair elderly man's 'road'

    Council News Emergency services can't get out, leaving the 80-year-old stranded.

    Shopping centre coffee staple has reopened

    premium_icon Shopping centre coffee staple has reopened

    Business The shock closure two weeks ago left locals gobsmacked.