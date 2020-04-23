Magistrate calls out man’s ‘terrible history’

A repeat offender says he needs to be in the community not in jail. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

A repeat offender says he needs to be in the community not in jail. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

AN OFFENDER told a court he needs ongoing help to deal with his drug issues.

Facing more than two dozen charges, Christian John Beaven was told by a magistrate that he was an adult and must take responsibility for himself.

Appearing from jail via video-link Beaven, 32, from Ripley, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 15 charges including two offences of driving unlicensed when drug positive; two counts of possessing dangerous drugs – methylamphetamine on January 17 and March 13; driving when never held a licence; two counts of driving when SPER suspended in October and December 2019; possession of drug utensils; possession of property used in a drug offence; and failing to appear at court.

He tested positive to driving with methylamphetamine in September and December.

Beaven also pleaded guilty to twice stealing petrol.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said police sought a jail term of six months which he considered to be appropriate penalty. He sought Beaven’s immediate release because of the 35 days already spent in jail.

“He clearly has drug issues and been actively managing his circumstances whilst held in custody,” he said.

“And has excellent case notes for his time in custody. I understand he is clean of drugs now.”

Mr Fairclough said Beaven worked as a removalist, his fiance was pregnant with their first child and this motivated him to deal with his drug issues.

He also had other children from a previous relationship.

Beaven, who earlier interjected saying he’d written a letter that he wanted to read out to the magistrate, said “I do need help to stop my relapses and to recognise the triggers”.

“I can’t get the help in jail. Have to be out in the community to get help doing programs.”

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Beaven at the end of the day, as an adult he had to take the responsibilities himself.

“Yes I picked up the keys and drove. Yes I did that on my own free will,” Beaven said about his driving offences.

Ms Sturgess said Beaven’s record revealed his drug problem and driving when unlicensed – “Your traffic history is terrible for man of 32”.

Ms Sturgess said it was to his credit that Beaven showed sense in finally getting a Learner licence last September after his long history of driving when disqualified offences.

She noted it was immediately suspended by SPER (penalties agency) for failing to pay his fines he some months later he was caught driving when suspended with methylamphetamine in his system.

After taking into account previous penalties including a jail term for violence, and that he’d breached some of these, Ms Sturgess told Beaven he’d made “a lot of poor decisions”.

“At the end of the day you are the only person who can sort yourself out if motivated,” she said.

“The good news is you will be released today. But will have a prison sentence hanging over your head as incentive.”

Beaven received various jail terms with an overall sentence of 12 months jail which was suspended for 12 months.

He was disqualified from holding a licence for seven months.