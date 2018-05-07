Magistrate calls man who sent ex 120 rude messages 'turkey'

A DUMPED lover who sent a torrent of sordid sexual messages to his ex-girlfriend on Facebook - including a snap of his penis with the words "a little sneak peek of what you're missing out on" - was dobbed in by the victim's angry mum.

Police told an Ipswich court that labourer Gregory Noon sent 120 messages to the young woman in six days.

Ipswich magistrate Virginia Sturgess labelled Noon "a turkey" for what he did.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill said the barrage of messages was harassing and the woman's mother went to police and showed officers screen shots.

Sgt O'Neill said when police spoke to Noon he was embarrassed by his behaviour, saying that he was not acting himself at the time, angry at the breakdown and going through a bad time in his life.

Gregory Edward Noon, 21, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to the Commonwealth offence of using a carriage service (internet) to menace, harass or cause offence between October 25 and November 2, 2017.

"It was pretty stupid of you to do this," Ms Sturgess told Noon.

"When I was listening I wrote down what a turkey.

"It's beyond immature. It's offensive."

Ms Sturgess said Noon had shown some insight into his behaviour and told police he was embarrassed.

Noon was convicted and fined $500.