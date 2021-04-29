Magistrate calls for swift action in kidnap, torture case

The case against six men charged with the kidnap and torture of an Ipswich couple is yet to proceed to trial, 18 months after they allegedly raided a Raceview business dressed in fake police tactical response gear.

Crown prosecution charges against the men were mentioned at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where it was revealed experts needed to analyse a large amount of telecommunication ciphr data.

DNA analysis was still being completed in New Zealand, and 17 police statements remain outstanding, the court heard.

The charges relate to an incident at Raceview late in the evening of October 25, 2019, in which Eduardus Groenewegen and his Belgian girlfriend and model Caroll Dufailly were the victims.

Charges include entering a dwelling with intent by break at night use/threaten violence when armed – serious organised crime; doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm; two counts of kidnapping; administering poison with intent to harm; two counts of torture; assaults causing bodily harm while armed/in company; two counts of deprivation of liberty; use, threaten violence when armed; two counts of extortion with intent to gain benefit with threat of detriment serious personal injury; face masked, blackened or disguised with intent to commit serious offence; impersonating police officers; and two counts of robbery when armed/in company/using personal violence – serious organised crime.

The men charged are Jordan Roman Brennan, 25, from Robina; Mark Clinton Atta-Singh, 41, from Helensvale; Justin John Kuhner, 40, from Fairfield in Sydney; Saleh Atasoy, 34, from Southport; Nathan John Miller, 35, from the Gold Coast; and Brodie Jeet Singh, 43, from Coolangatta.

None of the six accused appeared in court but were legally represented when their cases were mentioned by Andreas Galloway, legal officer with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Belgian model Caroll Dufailly in a photograph from her Instagram page. Picture: Caroll Dufailly Instagram

Defence lawyer Mitchell Cavanagh, who appeared for Brennan and Kuhner, made an application that the court give consideration for the senior officer in charge of the case to appear before the court to explain delays in providing a complete brief of police facts.

Mr Cavanagh said significant material had been disclosed in December but a large amount of telecommunication material — relating to the location of mobile phones and ciphr encrypted phone devices in the prosecution case — was yet to be deciphered by experts.

He said this was despite being assured by police more than three months ago the material would be disclosed.

“My client (in jail) is suffering a very great prejudice regarding disclosure of this material,” Mr Cavanagh said.

The court heard that interpretation of the location data by experts in NSW and WA was very relevant in the defence case as it goes to the alleged movements of some of the accused.

Mr Cavanagh said the data had been available since February 2020, which was four months before Kuhner was arrested.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the 14-month delay was of concern.

He said he would adjourn the matters for one week with the DPP to provide a list of outstanding material; state when it would be available to the defence, its relevance, and an explanation as to the delay.

He said that he would not require the senior officer in charge of the case to attend but it may become necessary to explain some issues.

Mr Shepherd said some of the accused had now been held on remand for a long time, and if the prosecution case was not particularly strong then the issue of bail for some of the accused could be revisited, or the matters listed for committal to the higher court.

Mr Shepherd said that with 17 police statements outstanding a full hand-up committal was not going to be done quickly and, “it needs to be “hurried along”.

Mr Galloway earlier assured the court that the majority of the brief had been disclosed.

Lawyer Kelsea Read, appearing for Atasoy, said his legal representatives would join the application.