Magistrate blasts stolen bank card spending

A MAGISTRATE has told a woman who used a stolen bank card that her offending was just as serious, if not worse than that of the person who stole it.

The card she used had been in a woman’s handbag which was stolen at Caboolture only an hour earlier.

Stimson denied to police she was the person who stole the handbag, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard this week.

Amy Rose Stimson, 46, from Caboolture and more recently Ipswich, pleaded guilty this week to receiving tainted property at Caboolture on November 14 last year; three counts of fraud; possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis) on November 15; and failing to take the necessary safety precautions with a used needle/syringe.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe said a lady’s handbag was stolen at Caboolture that morning and soon after at 11.34am it was being used by Stimson at a Spa supermarket.

Then at 1.44pm the card was used to pay for $33.90 in goods from a Caboolture service station.

When spoken to the next day, Stimson was found with five used syringes that had not been correctly disposed of.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Stimson it was clear that she was closely associated with the handbag thief.

“People think that this has less criminality than the act of being the thief, but that isn’t the case,” Ms Sturgess said.

“Without receivers there is no market to dispose of such items.

“Where else did the contents of this poor woman’s handbag end up?”

Ms Sturgess warned Stimson that there were significant penalties for receivers of stolen goods.

“There is no excuse just because you say you were in financial difficulties,” she said.

Ms Sturgess said she had a concerning history for dishonesty, including stealing and burglary.

Stimson was convicted and sentenced to a supervised 18-month probation order.