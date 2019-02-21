Menu
Teenager spat in her face, then head butted her.
Magistrate berates teen who spat on and head butted partner

Peter Hardwick
by
21st Feb 2019 5:00 AM
A TOOWOOMBA teen who spat on then head butted his de facto wife and then assaulted a neighbour who came to her aid has been berated by a city magistrate.

The 19-year-old, who cannot be named due to domestic violence orders, spent the night in the Toowoomba watch house after the incident before appearing in the city's Magistrates Court to plead guilty to the assaults.

"There is no excuse for violence, there is no excuse for domestic violence," Magistrate Viviana Keegan warned him.

"There is no justification for your behaviour."

Police prosecutor Sergeant Al Windsor told the court the teenager had argued with his partner on Monday evening during which he spat in the woman's face.

When she tried to walk away, he grabbed her, prompting her to bite his shoulder.

The teen had then head butted the woman who left the Glenvale residence and sat outside.

Two neighbours had then come to her aid and one of them had pushed over the defendant when he walked outside.

The teenager then rose to his feet and punched the other neighbour, causing his cheek to split and when police arrived the victim had a rag to his bleeding face, Sgt Windsor said.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Duty solicitor Amber Acreman told the court her client instructed the relationship between the couple had been a rocky one and that her client's partner had on occasion used illicit drugs which led to arguments.

The relationship was now at an end and the incident was out of character for the teenager who had no previous convictions, Ms Acreman said.

Magistrate Keegan said but for the man's youth and the fact he had no criminal history he would be receiving a term of imprisonment.

Ordering the convictions not be recorded, Ms Keegan placed the teenager on 18 months probation and ordered he pay $500 compensation for the assaulted neighbour.

