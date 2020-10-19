Menu
QLD_CM_NEWS_BORDERBREACH_28SEP20
Crime

Magistrate angered by border breach trio update

by Greg Stolz
19th Oct 2020 12:08 PM
A magistrate has expressed her displeasure at delays in the case of three Logan men arrested on the border after visiting COVID-ravaged Melbourne.

The three were stopped at the border on the Gold Coast in August, around the same time the infamous Logan trio of women allegedly snuck back into Queensland after also visiting Melbourne.

Police at the time said they were alerted to the situation after one of the men revealed he "had been exposed to people in Melbourne".

Earnest Tumanu Lotomau. Picture: Jerad Williams
Earnest Tumanu Lotomau. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Tithing Keresoma Faagase. Picture: Jerad Williams
Tithing Keresoma Faagase. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Questioning revealed the two others had travelled from the COVID-19 hotspot area, it was alleged.

The men were nabbed at a Gold Coast border checkpoint on August 3 and ordered into hotel quarantine.

Tithing Keresoma Faagase, 29, Samuel Tumua Fenunuti, 25, and Earnest Tumanu Lotomau, 23, first faced Coolangatta Magistrates Court on September 28 charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 border direction, had their case adjourned until today.

Their lawyer today applied for another adjournment of six weeks, saying 'lengthy submissions' had to be prepared.

Samuel Tumua Fenunuti. Picture: Jerad Williams
Samuel Tumua Fenunuti. Picture: Jerad Williams

Magistrate Kerry Magee said the trio had already been granted an adjournment and 'as far as I can tell ... nothing's happened'.

She agreed to another adjournment but only until November 16, and ordered that submissions be made within a week.

Faagase, Fenunuti and Lotomau were not in court today but were required to appear next time.

