No bail for business owner deemed unacceptable risk

SPRINGFIELD businessman Anthony Okeke is in jail after being arrested and charged with dozens of fraud and stealing offences.

And in his unsuccessful bail application made before an Ipswich court, Magistrate David Shepherd said he had not had anyone appear before him on so many speeding offences - 39.

Anthony Onyeka Okeke, 32, a Nigerian national from Springfield, appeared in the dock of the magistrates court late on Monday afternoon, charged with dozens of offences including 13 counts of stealing when a clerk/servant; 16 counts of fraud - making false declarations and dishonestly inducing a person to act; nine counts of dishonestly gaining a benefit; offences involving motor vehicle registration certificates; and 39 counts of disobeying the speed limit.

The small business owner is known as the operator of Springfield IT solutions company Comp-Service-X.

Okeke was previously charged with money laundering and granted bail in September last year.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Brad Dick said police opposed his bail application. A police affidavit cited Okeke as being an unacceptable risk of committing more offences.

Mr Shepherd queried if the Department of Immigration had indicated it would become involved.

Okeke has lived in Australia since 2015 on a bridging visa but intended to make an application for Australian residency.

But his passport will now be surrendered and held with him at the Ipswich Police watch-house.

Mr Shepherd sought more information from Sgt Dick about the money-laundering charges but police had no details before the court.

"I don't think I've seen so many speeding offences in one go," Mr David Shepherd said.

Duty lawyer Erin Dwan said he'd been charged with more offences since being granted bail but some of the fraud allegations were for offences on dates before that.

Mr Shepherd said police allegations also included the making of false statements to apparently avoid the consequences of speeding tickets.

There were reservations over whether Okeke would comply with bail given the type of allegations.

He refused Okeke bail, and adjourned matters to March 13.