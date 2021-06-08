‘Magic morning’: Ipswich retiree becomes instant millionaire

An Ipswich retiree has become an instant millionaire after a staggering Lotto win.

An Ipswich retiree has become an instant millionaire after a staggering Lotto win.

AN Ipswich retiree has become an instant millionaire after a staggering Lotto win which he says will go towards helping his family and future travel plans around the world.

The local man only found out on Monday morning when he was contacted by an official from The Lott.

He was not aware he was one of five division one winners in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw.

Each winner took home $1,172,770.

He purchased the 12-game Quickpick ticket at Nextra Booval Fair.

“That’s super news,” he said.

“At my age, I could certainly do with that.

“I’ve never had anything like this happen to me.

READ MORE:Lockyer Valley motorbike rider killed in crash



“This is super.

“I cannot believe this has finally happened.”

The longtime player said he was over the moon with the huge win and a new boat might be on the shopping list.



“This has been a magic morning. I can tell you that,” he said.

“This will give us a lovely financial boost.

“It will help us pay a few bills, and we will be able to help out our children and grandchildren.

“We’ve had a very adventurous life so far.

“We’ve done a lot of travelling, but there are still a few places around the world we want to see.

“And maybe we will buy a boat.”

LOCAL NEWS: Young boy airlifted to hospital with suspected broken leg

Nextra Booval Fair owner Robyn Aitchison told the QT on Monday morning it had been a long time since the newsagent had sold a division one winner.



“It’s really great for us, the staff and it’s great for the centre,” she said.

“It’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve had a few good store syndicate wins lately but this is obviously a lot bigger than that.”

The other division one winners from Saturday’s draw came from New South Wales, the ACT and South Australia.

The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 193 so far this year.

Last year it was 312, which collectively won more than $355.13 million.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.