Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Magda Szubanski did an Uber Eats commercial with Kim Kardashian.
Magda Szubanski did an Uber Eats commercial with Kim Kardashian.
Celebrity

Magda reveals truth about Kim K ad

by Andrew Bucklow
26th Nov 2019 3:15 PM

Magda Szubanski has revealed a behind the scenes secret from her "iconic" Uber Eats commercial with Kim Kardashian.

The comedian reprised her role as Sharon Strzelecki for the ad which was released on the weekend and received rave reviews online.

 

 

 

There's been speculation that Szubanski and Kardashian didn't actually film the commercial together, but instead shot their parts separately.

This morning Szubanski set the record straight about the rumour during an interview with Nova's Fitzy and Wippa.

"Sharon had a very busy schedule," she said about her legendary character. "She had to film her stuff a couple of days later. They were in the same room, just not at the same time."

Despite not getting to meet Kardashian on set, Szubanski told the radio duo she did have a "long chat" with the reality star on the phone who confessed she had no idea what netball was.

"It was so weird because I said, 'Did you know what netball was?' She said, 'No, we have this thing called the Met Ball?'" Szubanski laughed. "She was like, 'What is this?' But she was totally up for it, didn't baulk at anything. With each new thing that was suggested to her, I was like, 'Seriously? She agreed to do that?'

 

Magda Szubanski did an ad with Kim Kardashian.
Magda Szubanski did an ad with Kim Kardashian.

Get the latest showbiz goss delivered straight to your inbox - sign up for our daily entertainment newsletter

"She said that afterwards that she and her sisters were watching the rushes (raw footage) and just crying with laughter," Szubanski said. "They totally loved it."

The commercial took 12 hours to film with the help of 150 production staff, and Szubanski teased that we haven't seen the last of Kim and Sharon's interaction.

"There's more to come," she said on Nova. "We really had a bit of fun with it. It was great because they let me improv and muck around."

Kardashian is not the only A-list celebrity who is a fan of Szubanski's Kath & Kim character.

"I was invited to the Katy Perry concert and I met with her afterwards and we were mucking around doing all the 'noice' and 'look at moi' kinds of things," Szubanski said.

 

Gina Riley with Magda Szubanski in
Gina Riley with Magda Szubanski in "Kath and Kim".
kim kardashian kim kardashian west magda szubanski uber eats

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A full day of rides, entertainment and free Santa photos

        premium_icon A full day of rides, entertainment and free Santa photos

        News Family fun day to feature beloved children’s performers the Mik Maks

        See A-Z of the animal kingdom inside Queensland home

        premium_icon See A-Z of the animal kingdom inside Queensland home

        Offbeat Meet the man with the biggest collection of taxidermised animals in Australia.

        Sleeper throws stones in crack-up over neighbour’s music

        premium_icon Sleeper throws stones in crack-up over neighbour’s music

        Crime A sleepless man sought to silence his neighbour’s loud music she was playing before...

        REVEALED: The most popular pet names for this year

        premium_icon REVEALED: The most popular pet names for this year

        News New names make the list along side old favourites