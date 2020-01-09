MAFS: Woman cheated on 7 times paired with cheater

Channel 9 reality television show Married At First Sight has all but proven the next season is destined to be the same corrupt dumpster fire as last year, pairing a woman who has been cheated on seven times with a man who admitted to cheating.

In one of the first promotional videos aired on TV and on YouTube, a woman who admits to relationship expert John Aiken - who was forced by the Psychology Council of Australia to remove "psychologist" from his title because of his role on the show - that she had been cheated on seven times in the past.

MAFS is already proving the show is up to its old tricks of manipulating contestants and intentionally choosing partners who are wrong for them. Picture: Channel 9

On a 60 Minutes segment with Aiken, the woman, named Mishel, says 'Why can't I meet a guy that actually just likes me?' with a laugh before revealing her past with cheating.

"You've got this lovely smile that lights everything up," relationship expert Aiken said, "But you're also talking about being cheated on."

"How many guys are we talking about that have cheated on you?" he asked as the words "MISHEL BETRAYED" flash across the screen in dramatic bold font.

The promo video makes a point of highlighting Mishel’s past betrayal. Picture: Channel 9

"Seven," she tells Aiken, who puts his head in his hand.

"I've only dated eight," she continued.

“Relationship expert” Aiken, who is no longer allowed to refer to himself as a psychologist, appears devastated at the news. Picture: Channel 9

The clip cuts to Mishel in the back of a car on the way to her wedding, obviously nervous.

"I'm scared, I don't know if I'm going to be able to get out of the car."

But the scene cuts to her expressing that she is happy with her match and a shot of her wedding ring being slipped on to her finger.

Mishel is initially pleased with her match. Picture: Channel 9

In a piece to camera, one of Mishel's bridesmaids says: "I liked him but then he dropped a bit of a bombshell," before telling Mishel at the reception that he cheated on someone.

Mishel is visibly affected, seen hyperventilating, shaking and crying as she tried to sip her glass of water.

Mishel appears to be having a panic attack in the clip. Picture: Channel 9

She is seen leaving the reception, saying "Once a cheater, always a cheater."

What was meant to be one of the happiest days of her life was sabotaged by production company Endemol Shine, the same way they did to so many romantic hopefuls in the past.

MAFS was the highest rated TV show of 2019, however Endemol Shine was strongly criticised for sacrificing the mental wellbeing of their contestants for ratings.

Ines admitted she was over medicating on Valium.

Last year the show stooped to such depths there was a petition that circulated to have the show taken off air and several contestants said after the show aired that they had struggled mentally and even gotten addicted to drugs.

Last season saw cheating, intense physical and verbal violence, gaslighting, fat shaming, intoxication and filmed outside the window as a virgin had sex for the first time.

Sam said his wife Elizabeth was bigger than girls he’d usually go for and that he’d have to get her up and running. Picture: Nigel Wright / Channel 9.

Throughout, producers Endemol Shine claimed they had contestants best interests at heart and were committed to helping them find love.

The Daily Telegraph has contacted Channel 9 for comment.