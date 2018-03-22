MAFS twins sizzle in men’s magazine

MARRIED At First Sight's last season's twins Michelle and Sharon Marsh have thrown themselves back into the limelight posing for raunchy photos in a men's magazine.

The stunning blondes, 32, have suggested in this issue's of Maxim Australia that they dodged a bullet by not appearing in the most explosive series yet.

"It's certainly very emotional and dramatised," Sharon told the publication.

"I'm just happy to have not been on the same show as D & D - I won't even say their names. D equals disappointing."

Michelle added: "(My experience was) a trainwreck - no."

"You are put in an unfamiliar environment with unfamiliar people so it was a real challenge - one that I'm happy to be part of.

"It was hard watching back on behalf of all the participants because the show is edited in a way where things are very much taken out of context.

"The portrayals aren't necessarily fair or correct, but I'm OK with mine."

Last year, Michelle explained to News Corp that the sisters' war of words over Sharon's partner Nick Furfy was simply a misunderstanding, rather than Sharon's belief anything inappropriate had happened between her sister and Furphy.

"Sharon's a bit computer and technology illiterate. I don't think she knew what Snapchat was. I think she thought it was like Tinder or something," Michelle said at the time.

The social media app Snapchat is often used by groups of friends to share 'live' video stories, but is also notorious as a platform for sexting given videos disappear soon after they are viewed.

Michelle's groom on her season was Jesse Konstantinoff. The twins have since split with their love matches on the show.

