MAFS ‘comedian’ Ryan’s painful radio interview

MARRIED At First Sight star Ryan Gallagher has been grilled on his comedy chops during a live radio segment, after announcing he was going on a national tour.

The former tradie appeared on 2DayFM's Em, Grant and Ed show this morning to promote the upcoming shows - which he'd booked after doing his first ever comedy gig in Melbourne last month.

But hosts Em Rusciano and Ed Kavalee, who are both comedians themselves, weren't making it easy for him.

After being grilled on why he'd decided to quit his day job to go on tour, Ryan explained that he's always been "that general idiot trying to make people laugh."

"Do you think that makes you a comedian though? You know, everyone thinks they're funny ... do you think after two months you get to say, 'I'm a stand-up comedian?'" Em asked.

Ryan awkwardly responded that he knows he's "gotta earn that" and that it's "a bloody tough gig."

"Oh, is it? Sheez, I wish I understood. I have no idea what you're talking about ... I've only slogged it out for a decade," Em said.

Ed tried a slightly softer tack, explaining to Ryan that "everyone wants to know - I know it's your new career, etc, but it's an odd one for you to jump straight away into ..."

"A national tour is an odd thing for a newcomer to do a month in," Em interrupted. "So give us some gear mate. What's your opening sketch? Just a little tease."

When Ryan refused, she continued: "It's Sydney Comedy Festival right now, and we're basically having a comic on a day. You shunted off [comedian] Cal Wilson ... so give us something mate."

Em and Ed weren’t having a bar of it.

He eventually agreed to share a snippet of his act, despite Em conceding that "to be fair, if someone asked [Ed and I] to do this on air, we'd tell them where to go."

So was it funny? You decide:

"I really did try for that [Married At First Sight] marriage though, I really did. I even tried oysters. They say oysters make a woman really horny ... Not the way I eat 'em. They did make ["wife"] Davina really horny though ... for Dean."

Afterwards, Ryan admitted that he had a plan for if his jokes failed miserably.

"Take my shirt off, and if all else fails ... take my pants off, too."

Before he left, Em wished him luck for the tour and apologised "for being mean," quickly adding: "But hold off on calling yourself a comedian for a bit."

