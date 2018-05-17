Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John and Melissa confirmed their split in March. Picture: Channel 9 MAFS' Davina breaks down on A Current Affair discussing the flak she's received
John and Melissa confirmed their split in March. Picture: Channel 9 MAFS' Davina breaks down on A Current Affair discussing the flak she's received
TV

MAFS star moves on after split

17th May 2018 5:30 PM

MARRIED At First Sight star Melissa Walsh has debuted her new romance on Instagram, less than two months after splitting from John Robertson.

The reality TV star shared a post to Instagram on Wednesday of her and new boyfriend, artist

Fred Whitson.

"Pasta, wine and a roaring fire with this one @fredwhitson. What more could a girl ask for?" Melissa captioned the post.

 

 

Responding to fan comments, Melissa defended her new relationship, writing that she and John had broken up "a while ago now".

"Life is short darling. If love comes our way, we must take it," the journalist wrote.

Soon after MAFS finished airing, Melissa and John released a joint statement, revealing they had split after struggling with distance.

"We still have the utmost respect for each other but have found significant differences in our lives and expectations in relationships," they said at the time.

Prior to confirming their split, the MAFS favourites had been forced to brush off magazine reports that they were pressured to stay together by producers.

A source allegedly told New Idea back in February that Melissa and John had been instructed to "carry on playing happy ever after" until the hype around their relationship died down.

It was the second failed TV marriage for John, who had been unsuccessfully paired with Debbie Brosnan on last year's season.

Related Items

editors picks entertainment mafs reality tv

Top Stories

    YOUR GUIDE: 34 things to see at the Ipswich Show

    YOUR GUIDE: 34 things to see at the Ipswich Show

    Community Plus schedule, tickets, prices, map, show bags, weather and parking

    Life's a bang when you're lighting up the skies

    premium_icon Life's a bang when you're lighting up the skies

    People and Places Robert Stevenson is the man in charge of the show's fireworks

    • 17th May 2018 5:00 PM
    Collies and kelpies to showcase skills at dog trails

    premium_icon Collies and kelpies to showcase skills at dog trails

    People and Places Show to put bond between man and best friend to the test

    • 17th May 2018 5:00 PM
    Food and wine industry set to shine in 2018 tourism awards

    Food and wine industry set to shine in 2018 tourism awards

    News Scenic Rim businesses are being encouraged to enter

    • 17th May 2018 4:37 PM

    Local Partners