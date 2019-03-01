’I don’t always look like this’: Ines’ confession

Ines looks dramatically different now to how she appeared on screen.

Married At First Sight star Ines Basic has stunned fans with another new appearance, looking completely different in a new video shared to her Instagram account.

The reality contestant looks completely unregonisable in a behind-the-scenes clip from what appears to be a photo shoot.

Ines, 28, is positively glowing as she stares into the camera while someone ruffles her long wavy hair.

"I don't always look like this but when I do it's all thanks to an army of magical fairies," she wrote.

MAFS star Ines Basic is continuing her transformation, sharing another photo of her looking completely different to her on-screen appearance.

Her appearance is majorly different to how we've seen her on-screen, where she tied her hair up in a simple pony and rarely wore makeup around husband Bronson Norrish.

The star appears to have been on a transformation process since starring in the show, going from girl-next-door to flawless TV personality.

After reportedly dropping 12kgs while copping a lot of backlash about her "affair" with fellow contestant Sam Ball, Ines was then spotted looking a lot healthier at an event in Melbourne last weekend.

As she posed alongside co-star Martha Kalifatidis, Ines looked completely unrecognisable thanks to her plumper lips and rosy cheeks - a stark contrast to the photos of her running errands last week where she looked painfully thin.

Last weekend she emerged after a brief break with her new look, posing alongside co-star Martha in Melbourne. Picture: Anthony Licuria

Rumours first began that the Bosnian-born star had undergone enhancements to give herself fuller lips last Friday when she shared a lift selfie with fans.

Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to question if she'd had a cosmetic treatment, with one asking: "Is this really Ines?"

Since then, speculation has continued with every appearance and post she's made.

In a racy snap the bride shared alongside Martha again where they were wearing bikinis, she looked different too.

This most recent video clip is further evidence the bride is overhauling her appearance - and loving it.

She's not alone, with fans of the show clambering to compliment the star over her revamped look.

"Oh maaa gaaawd, girrrrl," one fan wrote alongside the bikini snap.

"Hottest b**ches on TV. Ever," another said.

Martha got in on the praise action, posting three fire flame emojis underneath her most recent video.

The Kim Kardashian lookalike also said: "The glow up."

As well as her "magic fairies" helping achieve her look, some noted she appears to be using a filter - but this hasn't been confirmed.

She's not the only MAFS star enjoying a transformation recently, with images of co-star Jessika's impressive smile makeover emerging.

Jessika Power previously underwent a smile transformation. Picture: Jessika_Power/Instagram

Other co-stars, have been public about their decision to go under the knife. Susie Bradley revealed recently she'd had a boob job, lip fillers and also used anti-wrinkle treatments.

Kim Kardashian lookalike Martha Kalifatidis has also been admitted using beauty treatments, telling her on-screen husband all about her procedures.

"I like to look good and whatever it takes, so I've definitely had some plastic surgery," she said in an early episode.

What do you think about these TV stars having cosmetic surgery? Do you think it's OK to enhance your appearance, or do you think it's setting a bad example? Comment below.

She’d previously been spotted running errands looking noticeably thinner. Picture: Diimex

The snaps came after it was reported she’d lost 12kg since appearing on the show. Picture: Diimex