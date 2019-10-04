Menu
BILLY FROM MAFS: Northern Rivers resident Billy Vincent may be the cover model for a future charity male nude photo book with some fellow members of the hit TV 'experiment'.
Crime

MAFS star files restraining order against housemate

Aisling Brennan
by
4th Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:27 AM
A FORMER Married at First Star has successfully got an apprehended domestic violence order against his housemate.

Following an alleged fight between the 28-year-old reality star and his housemate Luke Bunce, 24, NSW Police, on behalf of Billy Vincent-O'Brien, took out the apprehended domestic violence order against Bunce.

Bunce appeared before Ballina Local Court on September 26 when magistrate Karen Stafford made the order for a two-year period.

The order was made to protect Mr Vincent-O'Brien or anyone he has a domestic relationship with by preventing Bunce from assaulting or threatening him, stalking, harassing or intimidating him, and intentionally or recklessly destroying or damaging any property that belongs to or is in the possession of Mr Vincent-O'Brien.

Bunce is also forbidden from approaching his former housemate or making contact with him in any way, unless the contact is through a lawyer.

 

Married at First Sight star Susie Bradley her boyfriend Todd Carney.
Married at First Sight star Susie Bradley her boyfriend Todd Carney. Instagram

Mr Vincent-O'Brien was "married" to fellow MAFS contestant Susie Bradley on the show but their relationship quickly ended after the pair were seen constantly bickering during the series.

Ms Bradley has since started a relationship with ex-NRL player and star of the Byron Bay Red Devils Todd Carney.

