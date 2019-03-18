MAFS star ‘leaked his own sex tape’

It looks like there is no love lost between Cyrell Paule and Nic Jovanovic after the two decided to end their "marriage" on Sunday's episode of Married At First Sight.

In an explosive interview with the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday, Cyrell has accused her former TV spouse of "leaking" his own sex tape and flirting with other women during the MAFS dinner parties.

Despite the two ending on good terms during their last commitment ceremony, Cyrell said things went downhill once filming ended as she had been "oblivious to a lot of things".

She alleged he was responsible for a sex tape of him and another women filmed prior to MAFS being widely circulated after he shared it with friends.

Cyrell became aware of the X-rated video after it was sent to her on Instagram when MAFS began airing.

"I know for a fact it's him that leaked it out, because he kept on sitting there begging me (saying), 'C'mon Cyrell I know you know which friend it's from, I just want to know so I can cut them from my life,'" Cyrell claimed.

"I turned around and I said, 'You know what Nic? The mere fact that you can't figure out which friend it was, how many did you send it to?' Now you want to go on radio and say I feel so sorry for this girl, when you leaked it out you weren't feeling sorry for her."

During his time on MAFS Nic became a fan favourite after rejecting Jessika Power's advances during a secret dinner party meeting after claims the pair had several flirty exchanges.

Claims of a flirtation also sparked an angry row that turned physical when Cyrell accused Martha of spreading rumours about Nic and Jessika.

Hinting that the truth about what happened between Nic and Jessika will come out during a later episode, Cyrell confirmed that her TV spouse had never told her he was propositioned by another bride during their time on MAFS.

Cyrell also backed Jess' claims that Nic had flirted with her before she propositioned him at the dinner party.

"I don't like Jess as well, but when Jess turns around and says you know what, Nic initiated the flirting, completely agree with that too," Cyrell said.

"If you want to flirt with other wives say it, if you want to be with someone else say it, but don't make me look like a fool and defend you with so many people."

She also claimed her agitated behaviour at some of the dinner parties was because of Nic's flirty behaviour with some of the other wives.

"As a woman, you can see when your man has eyes on another female, you know … some of the other wives used to text me and be like, 'Look dude, I've seen Nic being a bit like this,' and it's like, you see it yourself though … it is torturing," Cyrell said.

Married At First Sight continues Monday 7.30pm on Nine.