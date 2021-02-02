MAFS smashed in TV ratings shock

Holey Moley indeed!

Channel 7's new mini golf show absolutely thrashed Married At First Sight and Amazing Race in the TV ratings last night.

At total of 983,000 people (in the five capital cities) tuned in for the much-hyped premiere of Holey Moley which features Sonia Kruger, Rob Riggle, Matt Shirvington and Greg Norman.

It's a surprising result given the tough competition it faced on TV last night.

Seven’s Holey Moley Australia. Picture: Paul A. Broben

Channel 9's Married At First Sight Grand Reunion pulled in 781,000 viewers (down from 866,000 who tuned in on Sunday night), 7.30 on the ABC had 577,000 viewers and Channel 10's Amazing Race struggled with 501,000 sets of eyes.

Holey Moley had 44 per cent more viewers than MAFS nationally and 124 per cent more viewers nationally than Amazing Race.

Holey Moley received a mixed reaction on social media as it went to air last night.

"Was so great to see some fun light entertainment again on TV," Matt Hannam wrote on the Holey Moley Facebook page. "Better than the endless reality shows like MAFS and The Block."

Evan Parsons wrote on the show's Facebook page: "I wanted to give it a chance, but frankly I was bored, people endlessly falling or getting dropped into water gets tedious after a while, very little golf there at all for the golfing purists. Rob Riggle and his rather lame humour - no thanks!"

Naomi King wrote: "My daughter and I laughed and laughed. We really needed this show."

But Kelly Young disagreed, writing: "Most disappointing show I've seen in ages! Ads made it look awesome, something fresh and fun. In reality it was tacky and boring."

Greg Norman is a special commentator on Seven’s Holey Moley Australia. Picture: Paul A. Broben

The Project regular Steve Price wasn't a fan of Holey Moley, describing it as "truly awful".

"Sad that Greg Norman, one of the greatest golfers of all time and a brilliant businessman, would trash his name on 7's Holey Moley putt putt show, it's truly awful," Price tweeted.

While Channel 7 will no doubt be thrilled with Holey Moley's strong start, the network will have to wait and see how the second episodes rates in order to determine if it has a hit on its hands.

Holey Moley continues tonight on Channel 7 at 7.30pm

Originally published as MAFS smashed in TV ratings shock