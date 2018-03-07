MAFS: Run for the hills, ladies!

LET'S get this out of the way nice and early, because it concerns THAT TV show that everyone in every office has been talking about.

Yes, I know Married at First Sight is never going to win any awards, nor will it make me smarter, but we all have our guilty pleasures and truth is I'm addicted once again to this car crash of a TV series. Why? I simply love watching people given a relationship on a plate throw it away.

Personally I like to think the show should be named 'Guess Why They Are Single', and there should be a prize for the first person to work out every participant's reasoning. To be honest, I've pretty much got them all sussed this year, so if anyone at Nine wants to take my entry form I'm ready.

I am hooked on the show for one simple reason. The last time I was single there was no such thing as Tinder, Plenty of Fish or RSVP.

I grew up in a world where asking a girl on a date meant a night at a movie, a dinner, or a drink somewhere nice, all in the hope of getting just one thing…a second date. Then a third. Then a fourth. Call me old fashioned if you like but I've always believed that to get someone to fall in love with you, it takes effort, understanding and kindness.

Fast forward to the collection of pigs of excuses for men on this year's Married at First Sight.

Here we have single blokes talking down to their wives, cheating on them, discussing who would swap their wife for a good time, boasting about sleeping with over 200 women* and that's just one week's worth of episodes.

I recently caught up with a dear friend I've known for 30 years, divorced with three children, she told me that Tinder has killed dating. It is far too easy for men these days to go straight to the next girl on the app if they can't get what they want straight away. She told me she's given up. Tinder has not only killed dating, it's killed romance.

This is a whole new world we live in, where in this so-called 'MeToo' world young men still think they can treat women badly and if they don't like it, just swipe to the next one.

To be honest, it's men like Dean, Nasser and Justin on this show that make me not only embarrassed to be an Aussie bloke, but broken hearted for the single women of this country.

Women of this nation deserve better, and if you know any blokes like this, run for the hills.

It's sad to think that the days of romancing someone, getting to know them, and falling in love are long gone.

In 2018 I get the impression that we are now too far gone to go back to a system that worked perfectly for hundreds of years.

I am raising my son to respect women and to earn a girl's love, while at the same time making sure my daughter doesn't give more than one second of time to the likes of what we've seen on what is this year's most-watched TV show.

My advice to women on this country? Find yourself a decent bloke. It may take time, but it's WORTH IT. Failing that, stay single. You're better off.

It seems men today, and many women for that matter, have lost the simplest and most desired of skills on this Earth. They've forgotten (or simply can't be bothered) to love someone.

*Note: I use the word 'sleeping' in its loosest possible terms. Sleep is the last thing that went on I'm sure. Just be honest about what you got up to.