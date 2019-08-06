Menu
MAFS producers busted buying op shop gowns for show

by Sally Coates
6th Aug 2019 9:42 AM
DESPITE record ratings in their most recent season, Married At First Sight producers have been busted sourcing wedding dresses from a Sydney op shop.

Casting for the next season of the car crash reality show is currently underway after the scandalous sixth season finished airing late March.

Despite Married At First Sight's success, they've been caught buying wedding gowns from op shops. Picture: Supplied
Despite Married At First Sight’s success, they’ve been caught buying wedding gowns from op shops. Picture: Supplied


However shooting for the pre-season promotional videos may have already commenced, hence production company Endemol Shine need to nab some bargain bridal gear.

An employee at a Kings Cross second hand shop told a Daily Telegraph journalist that staff had been in last week buying dresses and saying they were for the show.

Shooting for pre-season promotional videos have already begun.
Shooting for pre-season promotional videos have already begun.

Traditionally brides on the show have been filmed shopping for their dresses, so it is unlikely that the op shop dresses will be used for the weddings.

But in the lead up to the show some contestants will do photo shoots and publicity in a dress that may not be the one they get married in.

The dress Robinson wore for her wedding was completely different. Picture: Supplied
The dress Robinson wore for her wedding was completely different. Picture: Supplied

There may also be promotional filming for television ads and posters in the lead up to the show airing.

Season six of the show scored record ratings for Channel 9 this year however it was as controversial as it was successful.

There were fears for contestant's mental health after a series of cheating scandals forced couples to stay on the show against their will.

An altercation between Cyrell and Martha on Married At First Sight.
An altercation between Cyrell and Martha on Married At First Sight.

There was also accusations of emotional abuse from both male and female contestants.

Despite this, the show is charging through and will begin filming later this year.

Channel 9 did not respond to requests for comment.

A dress Jules Robinson wore for a pre-show publicity shot. Picture: Richard Dobson
A dress Jules Robinson wore for a pre-show publicity shot. Picture: Richard Dobson
A staff member from an op shop in Kings Cross revealed a production company came in to buy gowns for the show. Picture: Supplied
A staff member from an op shop in Kings Cross revealed a production company came in to buy gowns for the show. Picture: Supplied

