MAFS: Ipswich sweethearts Alene and Simon shock split

THEY were Married at First Sight's golden couple.

But in a shock split, Confidential can exclusively reveal Queensland's Simon McQuillan and his TV bride Alene Khatcherian have gone their separate ways.

Despite vowing to stay together after meeting on the Channel 9 show last season, sources close to the couple have confirmed their relationship is over.

Confidential tried to contact both McQuillan and Khatcherian today, but they did not return phone calls or social media messages.

Following Confidential inquiries, Nine published a statement from the couple.

"It was a difficult decision but we have decided to part ways," the pair said in the joint statement.

"We remain the greatest of friends and we will continue to be part of each others' lives. We thank you for (respecting our) privacy at this time."

Insiders told Confidential McQuillan had recently ended things, leaving Khatcherian devastated and mutual friends scratching their heads in disbelief.

And it looks like McQuillan has wasted no time looking for new love, with a profile appearing to be his this week spotted on controversial dating app Tinder.

Married At First Sight couple Simon and Alene were one of the two couples to stay together after the show

In keeping with his introverted personality, the Ipswich truck parts manufacturer has revealed very little about himself or the type of lady he is looking for, and the profile features just one picture of himself as well as a wheel from a truck.

The split is likely to shock fans of the show, who believed the couple had found their happy ending.

It is not known what went wrong, with their inner circle describing them as the "perfect couple".

Although sources are speculating the long distance aspect of the relationship may have taken its toll.

McQuillan, 37, who owns Atlas Balance in Booval, and Khatcherian, 31, a nurse from Sydney, made no secret of the fact that they struggled with the idea of living in separate states, although decided to give things a try anyway.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan pictured during a commitment ceremony on Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

The pair were last pictured together in April, when they said they were planning to continue their long distance relationship, with neither prepared to move for love.

Khatcherian said they were enjoying life with daily contact and a once-a-month visit, but hinted that they both had a lot going on in their respective cities.

They were last seen on social media together on April 22.

Khatcherian has since gone to ground, deleting her Instagram account and removing McQuillan from her Facebook friends.

Nick Furphy and Sharon Marsh are now the only couple to stay together from the latest series of Married at First Sight.