Ines confirms what we all knew

MAFS star Ines Basic has spoken about her cosmetic enhancements on social media.

Her visibly plump pout has left fans speculating for months whether the Married At First Sight star has had a cosmetic treatment.

And now Ines Basic has finally addressed the rumours about her dramatically different lips, in an eye-opening Q&A on her Instagram account.

When a fan asked the former bride whether she'd had lip fillers to enhance her natural features, the 28-year-old confirmed she had.

"I do," she wrote. explaining she'd been going to the same clinic for years to get a lip filler.

"I only get 0.5 mil, I have tried 1 mil on multiple occasions though," she added.

The reality star's changing appearance had first been pointed out by fans back in February, when she attended a Melbourne event with co-star Martha Kalifatidis and was barely recognisable.

In a string of snaps, Ines' lips looked visibly fuller, leaving fans of the Channel 9 show wondering if she had done something to enhance her features.

Just days later, she shared a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot to Instagram that left fans stunned.

The reality TV show contestant positively glowed as she stared into the camera while someone ruffled her long wavy hair.

"I don't always look like this but when I do it's all thanks to an army of magical fairies," she wrote.

Speculation about Ines Basic’s appearance began with this photo, taken during a night out in February with Martha Kalifatidis. Picture: Anthony Licuria

Despite many wanting to know if she'd altered her appearance in any way, Ines kept quiet - creating weeks of speculation.

One eagle-eyed social media user posted a photo she shared in a lift: "Is this really Ines?"

Speculation continued with every appearance and post she made.

In a racy snap she shared alongside Martha, this time in their bikinis, fans believed she looked very different too.

Ines may have put the rumours to bed with her revelation, but she could not understand why people were so interested in her cosmetic procedure.

"Please don't tell me people sit around at home questioning my mouth? Omg lol," she wrote in a separate post.

