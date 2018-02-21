MAFS’ Dean reveals why he really ditched Davina

THE TV groom at the centre of the Married At First Sight "cheating scandal" has opened up on how far he went sexually with villain Davina Rankin on the hit show.

Dean Wells, who could not keep his hands off his bride Tracey Jewel during a KIIS FM chat with Kyle and Jackie O, revealed the one thing that made him rethink a new relationship.

"No, no, no I definitely didn't (have sex with Davina) - we didn't even kiss," he said on air.

"Everything that you saw, that's all there was.

"Tracey and I had another amazing conversation. To be honest, Davina is a lovely girl but she kind of scared me off with that conversation. She came on really strong and she said she wanted to marry me in real life, I mean, she didn't really know me. It just scared me off a bit and it really made me think about everything."

Jewel and Wells also lifted the lid on a steamy taxi ride home after the dinner party, which wound up in the couple having sex.

Jewel, who also admitted to having a "one-off swinging" experience when she was 19-years-old, told the radio duo "it was a long taxi ride home."

"All the good stuff happens on the taxi ride home," she added.

Wells later joked: "Putting 20 extravert, nymphomaniacs into a hotel room together - I think that's a bad idea."

Earlier this week, Jewel said on the KIIS FM show that she only discovered how the "cheating scandal" evolved during the airing of the show.

On Sunday night's episode, Jewel was left blindsided by Wells, who asked to leave the relationship during a commitment ceremony.

After Jewel opened up about how well they were getting along, and how perfect their sex life had been, Wells dropped the bomb.

"I've got to be real with myself. I actually feel deep down that I don't know if we're really right for each other," he said on the show.

"I don't wanna waste anyone's time. But right now, I'm saying leave."

The second blindside was Wells admitting he had been secretly discussing a potential relationship with Rankin.

During the reality show's premiere, Jewel said she had gotten a boob job after having a child and divorcing her husband.

"Becoming single again I thought, I want to look the best that I ever have," she said during the first episode of the series.

"The first thing I did was book in to get my boobs done and I started getting a little bit of Botox because prevention is better than the cure, it's just part of looking after myself."

