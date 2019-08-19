MAFS’ Cyrell reveals surprise pregnancy

MAFS’ Cyrell Paule and Love Island’s Eden Dally are expecting their first child together.

Married At First Sight star Cyrell Paule has confirmed she's pregnant with her first child.

The reality TV star, 30, told New Idea that she and her boyfriend of four months, Love Island's Eden Dally, 26, that their baby is due in February 2020.

Cyrell - nicknamed "Cyclone Cyrell" in the most recent season of the dating series - is reportedly 12 weeks pregnant.

While the couple admitted their baby "wasn't planned", they insisted they were "bursting with excitement" at the prospect of becoming parents.

Cyrell and Eden's relationship has been plagued with rumours that it's a publicity stunt since its inception - and the reality TV pair are aware that their pregnancy news will likely receive the same treatment.

"I wouldn't be surprised if my child is going to get called a publicity stunt," Cyrell told the publication, adding that the speculation was "sad" and "exhausting".

"I guarantee people will say the baby is a publicity stunt. They'll say we got pregnant to stay relevant or to extend our 15 minutes of fame. It's very stressful and stress can cause bad things to happen," Eden chimed in.

Cyrell confirmed she was dating prison officer Eden in April after her "marriage" to MAFS co-star Nic Jovanovic ended.

Eden had previously dated Love Island co-star Erin Barnett.