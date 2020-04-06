MAFS couple confirm romance rumours

KC and Michael have made their relationship Insta official.

Michael Goonan and KC Osborne have taken to Instagram to flaunt their blossoming relationship after the Married At First Sight finale aired last night.

Goonan called it quits with his TV "wife" Stacey Hampton on the final episode of the Channel 9 experiment after she was accused of sleeping with fellow groom Mikey Pembroke, while Osborne had already broken up with her partner, Drew Braeur, prior to the reunion.

Goonan and Osborne have been the subject of romance rumours for weeks, after several of the contestants went rogue on social media and broke their contracts with the Nine Network to divulge spoilers.

Taking to her Instagram stories today, Osborne said her and Goonan, who were together in the video, met up a week after the show ended for a friendly drink, before it quickly turned romantic.

KC and Michael have taken their relationship to Instagram today.

"Michael and I had no intentions about getting together, our first drink was a month after the experiment (and) our friendship just blossomed from there," she said.

"Drew knew, Drew was supportive."

She then addressed comments from fellow contestant and returning MAFS bride, Elizabeth Sobinoff, who told Shelly Horton on Talking Married last night that she thought Goonan was only with Osborne for "revenge" on Hampton.

"If KC and Michael are together, I will be very disappointed in each of them, because KC was very friendly with Stacey when filming, and Stacey confided in KC a lot," Lizzie said on the show last night.

"I would also say that I would think that would be more of a revenge thing from Michael to get back at Stacey.

"If Stacey did cheat - if she did cheat, she was not close with Michael at that point. There was a little bit of separation there and Mikey wasn't with Natasha, so different circumstances, and the fact that Michael is ready to throw in the towel like that when Stacey was confiding in KC at that moment. Not cool.

"So hopefully they're not together."

Michael and Stacey were paired together during the experiment but called it quits on the finale last night.

Osborne said she was "disappointed" with Lizzie as they were friends throughout the experiment.

"One thing that has rattled me today was seeing what Lizzie had to say about my relationship with Michael," Osborne said.

"It's disappointing to see her say Michael was with me out of revenge.

"I just wish more people were more supportive instead of throwing shade at my new relationship."

It comes as the pair sat down for their first joint interview, telling New Idea they had been dating since early March and were self-isolating together in Melbourne.

