Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

‘Most hated man in Australia’: MAFS fury

29th Jan 2019 9:06 AM

 

THERE were plenty of big personalities introduced to Australia on Married At First Sight last night - but one man stood out above the rest.

In the first episode of the season, we watched the first two (of 10) couples meet and marry, including Cyrell and cancer survivor Nic.

Their wedding was always set to be explosive, with Cyrell's outrageously over-protective older brother, Ivan, blowing up at her beforehand for taking part in the experiment.

After threatening not to attend and begrudgingly changing his mind, then shouting, "That's disrespectful!" during the kissing part of the ceremony, Ivan later decided to have a little one-on-one with his new "brother-in-law".

Cyrell stared her brother down during the ‘does anyone object?’ part.
Cyrell stared her brother down during the ‘does anyone object?’ part.

During the tense exchange, an irate Ivan demanded to know why Nic had never been in a relationship lasting more than 12 months, to which Nic responded he was sick and "not really ready".

"Sick!" Ivan scoffed angrily. "So every time you get the flu you're just gonna say, 'Sorry Cyrell, I'm sick. I gotta go my way now.' That's not a good enough excuse."

Ivan didn’t pull any punches.
Ivan didn’t pull any punches.

The conversation then became unbearably uncomfortable as Nic was pushed into revealing his battle with testicular cancer, and the blood drained from Ivan's face as he realised how stupid he looked.

The whole scene was painful to watch - and Ivan quickly became the villain we all needed to fill the hole left behind by Davina and Dean last season.

 

 

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.

More Stories

Show More
channel nine entertainment mafs married at first sight reality tv tv

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver