MAFS bride’s surprising sex confession

FOR weeks, we've all been wondering why the hell Tracey Jewell repeatedly forgives Dean Wells for his behaviour on Married At First Sight.

Well, we may now know the answer.

MAFS bride Tracey Jewell has gotten candid about her reasons for staying with Dean Wells.

In the very first commitment ceremony, after sleeping with her for weeks, Dean blindsided Tracey by opting to leave the show. However, he didn't get his way because she had chosen to stay.

The very next week, he revealed he'd been planning an affair with Davina behind her back, and most recently, he talked about swapping wives with the other contestants.

In an interview on 2DayFM this morning, Tracey was grilled on why she kept going back to him, with one caller eventually asking point-blank: "Is he good in bed?"

"I'm obviously hanging around [on the show] for a reason," Tracey fired back.

However, during the chat with Em, Grant and Ed, she hinted that there may still be trouble in paradise for the couple.

"I'm not the player. If anyone's the player, it's not me in this relationship," she told them when asked if she was sticking around for fame.

Over on rival station Nova, Tracey admitted to Fitzy and Wippa that she'd been getting frustrated with everyone else in the experiment getting involved in her relationship.

"I really like Dean. The other couples don't get to see us just hanging out - just us two - and all the conversations we have and how we get along ... All they see are the bombs going off at the dinner parties, so they're biased."

Reports surfaced this week claiming that Tracey's co-star Troy Delmege had been hired through an agency, and may be a paid actor.

According to a fan on the Married At First Sight Australia fans Facebook page, Troy's 'bride', flight attendant Ashley Irvin, told her that the rumours are true.

"[Ashley] said Troy didn't apply for the show but was selected via an agency ... She said they weren't going to get rid of a main 'character' early, so she had to play the game," the woman wrote.

But Tracey insisted he's the real deal.

"He's not an actor," she told the hosts. "It's hard to believe, I know ... He's a bit out there."

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.