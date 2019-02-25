MAFS bride’s dramatic makeunder

ELIZABETH Sobinoff's time on Married At First Sight was synonymous with "dodgy" hair extensions, heavy makeup and fake eyelashes.

But since leaving the reality show the unlucky in love bride appears to have undergone a dramatic makeunder, looking almost unrecognisable during an appearance at an Oscars party in Sydney on Monday.

The 27-year-old store manager posed for photos at the event wearing dramatically paired back makeup.

Elizabeth during her MAFS wedding

Elizabeth this week

Instead of her trademark winged eyeliner, dark lipstick and fake eyelashes, Elizabeth sported natural looking eye makeup paired with a nude lip.

Elizabeth's hair extensions have also undergone a makeover, with Elizabeth debuting her "amazing" new locks last week.

During her time on Married At First Sight viewers mocked Elizabeth's unusual hair extensions, which in one episode looked like she was wearing a kind of cap.

"Yeah they are terrible, they are horrendous," the reality TV star told 9 Honey of her hair extensions at the time.

Elizabeth Sobinoff ditched the heavy makeup in favour of a more natural look. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"I wish you could see my hair right now. It's all right right now, and the hair colour tends to get better going on in the series."

Elizabeth also said she has to have extensions to protect her skin from the sun as she lives with a Lupus-like auto-immune disease.

"Unfortunately the rash on my scalp and my ears is continuously photosensitive," she told 9 Honey. "So the extensions do act like a hat in ways."

Elizabeth’s hair extensions were mocked by viewers

She appeared to be wearing a cap over her head at one stage

Elizabeth's time on MAFS came to an end during Sunday night's dramatic commitment ceremony.

The reality star opted to leave the experiment alongside "husband" Sam Ball after learning he had an affair with another bride, Ines Basic.

Since leaving the show single Elizabeth has hinted that she may be taken, telling New Idea she "might be" in a relationship.