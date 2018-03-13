MAFS bombshell: Troy ‘hired from agency’

FROM the very first moment he appeared on our screens, many of us have been wondering about the authenticity of eccentric Married At First Sight groom Troy Delmege.

His bizarre quotes, confronting teeth-brushing technique and insistence on hitting on almost every woman around him led many to believe he must be a paid actor.

We’ve all been asking: “Is this guy for real?!”

According to a fan on the Married At First Sight Australia fans Facebook page, Troy's 'bride', flight attendant Ashley Irvin, has admitted the rumours are true.

The fan explained that she had quizzed Ashley on the show after meeting her on a "domestic Virgin flight" on Monday.

"Just got on a flight with Ash! So pretty in real life!" the woman wrote alongside a selfie of the pair. "She was really friendly and happy to do photos and answer so many questions by so many people."

Then she dropped the bombshell.

"[Ashley] said Troy didn't apply for the show but was selected via an agency ... She said they weren't going to get rid of a main 'character' early, so she had to play the game."

It’s pretty obvious that Ash isn’t that keen on Troy.

News.com.au has reached out to Channel Nine for comment.

Whatever Troy's motivation for signing up, it appears he may have found love anyway - either with Ash or recently-exited bride Carly Bowyer.

In a preview for tonight's episode of Married, it appears Troy is keen to take the next step in their relationship.

The couple can be seen enjoying a romantic beach date, and kissing on the sand, before Troy shocks his bride by getting down on one knee and telling her, "I'd like to deliver something to you ..."

"Oh my God!" Ash shrieks, covering her face with her hands.

THE BRUTAL TRUTH: Catch up on the episode 26 recap

However, just last month, after filming on the show had already wrapped, Troy was seen locked in a tight embrace with Carly.

The pair was snapped kissing and groping each other in a Melbourne park in broad daylight, leaving many fans confused as to how this wife swap had come about.

On Monday, Carly confirmed her interest in Troy in an interview with TV Week.

"Physically Troy is my type," she said. "I do go for that preppy, private school looking guy."

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.