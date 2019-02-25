MAFS' Billy explains calendar nude pics

AFTER marrying his beautiful bride Susie in last night's episode of Married at First Sight, Lennox Head resident Billy Vincent has spoken about his participation in male nude calendar Manscapes.

Manscapes is a calendar of male nude images shot and produced by Northern Rivers photographer John Bortolin, who featured in last night's MAFS episode as Billy's physical trainee and the wedding's master of ceremonies.

The MAFS star said he decided to pose for the Manscapes calendar to highlight male mental health issues.

"I found out about (Bortolin) on Facebook," he said.

"(It was) just after Rhys McNaughton, a local model and football player, passed away.

"I saw this handsome young man who had everything going for him and was affected by a mental illness that nobody knew about, and I heard he did a bit of modelling for John.

"And men are seen as weak if we speak out. So I thought that I could bring the issue into the spotlight, do I did it.

"People say the same about me, they tell me I have such an outgoing personality, but I suffer of anxiety and I get the blues too, I'm a normal person," he said.

Manscapes 2019 Calendar will donate part of the profits to QUAC (QLD Aids Council), and then the organisation will allocate the funds to men's mental health causes.

NAKED GROOM: Lennox Head resident and MAFS star Billy Vincent was featured in a recent Manscapes calendar. John Bortolin

Vincent said he enjoyed his experience modelling for the calendar.

"When I went into it I thought, 'look, I'm not going to pose completely naked, it would not be my thing', what do I really have so special that I can be flaunting? " he said.

"John took three pictures of me and showed them to me, so I thought 'cool, I'm going naked!', he does it in a very tasteful way.

"I'm so much more confident in my body and around other people now after posing for those photos," he said.

"I'm stoked with them, the male body does not always have to be erotica, it can be art, and it's for a really good cause."