Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ashleigh Barty is performing well on her least favourite surface.
Ashleigh Barty is performing well on her least favourite surface.
Tennis

Top five beckons as Barty excels on clay

by AAP
9th May 2019 8:10 AM

Ashleigh Barty has extended her hot streak to 11 straight wins to reach her fourth quarter-final of the year after beating Yulia Putintseva in the Madrid Open.

The Miami Open champion continued her fine form by fighting back from a set down to overcome her Kazakhstani opponent 4-6 6-1 6-2.

Barty's win sets up a showdown with French Open champion Simona Halep for what will be her maiden Premier clay quarter-final appearance.

Victory over the Romanian former world No.1 would represents another huge scalp on what the Queenslander admits is not her favourite surface less than a month before the French Open gets underway.

Barty will rise to at least No.8 in the world rankings this week, but could climb to as high as fourth if she continues her run in Madrid.

Barty's overall record this season is now 23-3, losing just once since her maiden grand slam last-eight run at the Australian Open in January.

Halep earlier defeated Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-0 6-0, taking just 44 minutes to advance despite the appearance of rain and the court's roof having to be closed.

"(The roof) was good for me because the game was faster and I could play my best style. I think everything went very well for me today. I felt the ball, every single shot," Halep said.

"I do not think it was her best match. Maybe she (Kuzmova) was nervous before the match a little bit. It is a big tournament and it is not easy to face the top players."

More Stories

ashleigh barty madrid open simona halep yulia putintseva
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'How the f--k did we get here?' Antoniolli tells CCC

    premium_icon 'How the f--k did we get here?' Antoniolli tells CCC

    Crime Here's the explosive interview between the then-mayor and Crime and Corruption Commission investigators in the days before his arrest.

    $200M Ipswich development ready by Christmas

    premium_icon $200M Ipswich development ready by Christmas

    Technology The QT's drone photos reveal stunning progress at the site

    Plumber's punt scores big with whopping Keno win

    premium_icon Plumber's punt scores big with whopping Keno win

    People and Places First things first, is a party for some of his mates

    'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

    premium_icon 'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

    Motoring The alleged 2000-member 'hoon gang' appeared on TV earlier this week