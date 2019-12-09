Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, got up close and personal with a woman named “Kristen”. Picture: Instagram
Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, got up close and personal with a woman named “Kristen”. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Madonna’s daughter in ‘wild orgy’

by New York Post
9th Dec 2019 4:29 AM

Madonna's eldest child Lourdes "Lola" Leon took a raunchy page from her mum's infamous 1992 Sex book, performing nearly nude in a simulated orgy during Art Basel in Miami.

The 23-year-old Leon started off wearing a skin-tight tie-dye tank dress with a laced bodice, but soon ditched the outfit for a flesh-toned G-string and nipple covers to join the heaving mass of bodies.

 

Lourdes Leon (left) at Art Basel in Miami. Picture: Instagram
Lourdes Leon (left) at Art Basel in Miami. Picture: Instagram

 

Lourdes Leon kisses a woman named “Kristen”. Picture: Instagram
Lourdes Leon kisses a woman named “Kristen”. Picture: Instagram

 

Participants stripped down to their undies. Picture: Instagram
Participants stripped down to their undies. Picture: Instagram

 

Video posted to Instagram by Peter Davis, editor in chief of the fashion magazine L'Officiel, shows barely dressed men and women writhing in ecstasy for five long minutes as onlookers wearing protective paper jumpsuits ogle the scene.

"At first, it was just couples - a boy and a girl, a girl and a girl, and a boy and a boy," Davis told the New York Post.

Madonna has called her daughter “more talented” than her. Picture: Instagram
Madonna has called her daughter “more talented” than her. Picture: Instagram

 

Lourdes Leon has increased her public profile. Picture: Instagram
Lourdes Leon has increased her public profile. Picture: Instagram

 

But the show, hosted by Spanish designer brand Desigual and Barcelona-based performance artist Carlota Guerrero, devolved into something more raunchy.

 

Lourdes Leon (centre, middle) participated in a simulated orgy at Art Basel in Miami. Picture: Instagram
Lourdes Leon (centre, middle) participated in a simulated orgy at Art Basel in Miami. Picture: Instagram

 

"Everyone was making out," Davis said.

"It was inclusive and all body types and everyone was fully making out with everyone."

 

View this post on Instagram

“Love different” is a performance created by the artistic direction of @carlota_guerrero to showcase the most iconic pieces of Desigual 2020. A representation in which the catalan artist affects the most basic and universal act of love: the kiss. Please share in this message of love, multiculturalism and diversity. #miamilovesdifferent Thanks to: Crew list Creative Direction by Carlota Guerrero Styling by Alicia Padrón Art direction on set by Pol Agustí Casting by Natalie Lin Music video editing by Nicolas Feriche (with some tracks from El Guincho) Talents Lola León - Kristen (@sukebanbruja) Naomi Shimada (@naomishimada) - Jorge Lledias (@jorgiefrankenstein). Alejandra Smits (@alejandrasmits) - (@arielkellogg). Octaveo @octaveo - Alisa (@alisaxh). Kelsey (@froeverever) - Isaiah. Reinier (@reymundo0) - Omaly (@omalytrejo). Helen (@orange.mooon) - Akia (@akiadorsainvil). Tony - Veronica (@vero_cv). Kev (@SaluteKev) - Emmanuel (@dreaminslow). Mario (@marioben_nett) - Alisa (@alisaxh). Jada (@jadamichael) - Arielle (@ariellefrancois). Mario (@marioben_nett) - Maya (@mayaa.antonia) - Gabrielle Montes de Oca (@gabriellemcguiness). Rymarkable Miracle (@iamrymarkable) - Astrielle (@astrilla_x). Joel (@joel.riveraa) - Chaselle (@chazillionaire). Isabella (@phat.belly) - Stevenson (@Stevensonjean).

A post shared by Desigual (@desigual) on

The surreal tableau stopped short of anyone doing the deed, Davis stressed.

"There was kissing and grinding - everything but X-rated action, which was simulated," he said.

 

Lourdes “Lola” Leon is making a name for herself as a model and performance artist. Picture: Instagram
Lourdes “Lola” Leon is making a name for herself as a model and performance artist. Picture: Instagram

"It lasted maybe five minutes, but it seemed a lot longer and was weird because people were cheering."

While this was apparently her first public "orgy," Leon - whose father is Madonna's ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon - is no stranger to the risqué.

 

Madonna with her daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon. Picture: Instagram
Madonna with her daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon. Picture: Instagram

In 2017, the rising model attended a New York Fashion Week party hosted by the porn-sharing site Pornhub, and she showed up at last year's CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in a sheer dress that would certainly make papa preach.

 

Lourdes Leon pictured at Art Basel in Miami. Picture: Instagram
Lourdes Leon pictured at Art Basel in Miami. Picture: Instagram

And in 2018, she walked the catwalk for Gypsy Sport topless except for an array of strategically placed seashells.

Last week, Desigual made waves at the Miami Beach art fair by setting up a huge, inflatable vagina on South Beach.

 

Lourdes Leon, 23, is Madonna’s eldest child. Picture: Instagram
Lourdes Leon, 23, is Madonna’s eldest child. Picture: Instagram

- with the New York Post

More Stories

art celebrity lola leon lordes leon madonna sex orgy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top support for football revamp: ‘Let’s get on with it’

        premium_icon Top support for football revamp: ‘Let’s get on with it’

        Sport FORMER Brisbane Roar championship-winning A-League coach Mike Mulvey has praised Football Queensland for launching a restructured junior competition next season.

        MEASLES: Another alert has been issued for Ipswich region

        MEASLES: Another alert has been issued for Ipswich region

        News The person attended a number of locations in the Ipswich area while unknowingly...

        Step back in time at city’s Castlehill site

        premium_icon Step back in time at city’s Castlehill site

        News Nestled in the heart of Blackstone is a historic hill that was once home to...

        Fireworks explode during fierce bushfire

        Fireworks explode during fierce bushfire

        News ‘Leave immediately’: Bundamba residents told to evacuate