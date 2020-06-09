Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire after the loss to the Titans. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty
Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire after the loss to the Titans. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty
Rugby League

Madge’s Tigers fury to block star’s Titans move

by Travis Meyn
9th Jun 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WESTS Tigers have baulked at releasing out-of-favour fullback Corey Thompson to the Gold Coast Titans.

Thompson last week agreed to join the Titans immediately until the end of the 2022 season.

The Tigers were ready to grant Thompson a release from his contract this week, but the Titans' drought-breaking win against Wests on Sunday night could cost them Thompson.

Get your sport fix on Kayo ahead of live games returning soon - classic match replays, documentaries and the latest news & announcements. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Tigers coach Michael Maguire was furious with his side's performance in the Suncorp Stadium thriller and has wielded the axe and made multiple changes.

Maguire has dropped club legend Benji Marshall along with a host of other players, opening the door for Thompson to return to the Tigers' NRL team.

Thompson started at fullback in the opening two games of the season, but was overlooked for Adam Doueihi in the Titans game.

Corey Thompson has agreed to the move. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts
Corey Thompson has agreed to the move. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

The Titans have been looking for a fullback to replace injured No. 1 AJ Brimson, who will miss most of the season with a fractured back.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook was happy to bring Thompson to the Gold Coast and the club was hoping to have the deal finalised on Tuesday.

But the Titans' 28-23 win against the Tigers has possibly killed the deal, with Wests going cold on the move as Maguire searches for a winning formula.

The Titans have been linked to out-of-favour Dragons fullback Matt Dufty, who could come back into the frame if the Thompson deal does not resurface.

More Stories

corey thompson gold coast titans michael maguire nrl rugby league wests tigers

Just In

    Help the Bears

    premium_icon Help the Bears
    • 9th Jun 2020 5:02 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Candid camera catches pot plant pillager

        premium_icon OPINION: Candid camera catches pot plant pillager

        Pets & Animals A stationary camera has revealed the culprit behind the savage destruction of a precious potted plant.

        Prison officer tested after assault by inmate

        premium_icon Prison officer tested after assault by inmate

        News Officers were attempting to put restraints on the prisoner at the time.

        Cat rescue lands teenager in hospital

        premium_icon Cat rescue lands teenager in hospital

        News Teenager suffers burns and injuries from high voltage

        High chance of rain to bring relief from chilly mornings

        premium_icon High chance of rain to bring relief from chilly mornings

        Weather Rainy weather to break through the cold mornings this week