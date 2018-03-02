Menu
Maddison-Clare Sloane will wear something a little different to the races on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Horses

Newsreader’s shock races dress revealed

by David Campbell
2nd Mar 2018 9:01 AM

SKY Sports radio newsreader Maddison-Clare Sloane is sure to turn heads with her unique "dress'' tomorrow when the mighty Winx tries to make it 16 straight Group 1s at Randwick.

That's right, Maddi's threads will consist of 348 commemorative tickets of Winx to win the Chipping Norton Stakes at $1.15.

Maddison-Clare Sloane will wear something a little different to the races on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Ng
We hope it doesn't rain. Or there are any paper cuts. And there's security to stop punters trying to pinch some of Maddi's dress that took a whopping 120 hours to make.

Maddi told us her dress was actually comfortable, but would be worn for the first race only after she wraps up an interview with Winx's part-owner, Debbie Kepitis.

"I can't sit down in it so I'll be on my feet for a while,'' Maddi said.

Sloane can’t even sit in the dress in case it tears apart. Picture: Jonathan Ng
"And I noticed once the heat hits the dress, the tickets start to curl. I just hope Winx wins.''

Should Chris Waller's future Hall of Fame mare salutes, or should we say when she does salute, the TAB will donate $10,000 to the National Jockey's Trust and Equine Welfare Fund.

The dress is made up of 348 commemorative tickets of Winx. Picture: Jonathan Ng
