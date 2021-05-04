Maddie’s parents still ‘holding on to hope’

Madeleine McCann's parents are still hanging on to hope that will be reunited with their "lovely" daughter who disappeared in 2007.

The emotional tribute came on the 14th anniversary of he disappearance and just days before she would become an adult.

In a brief but emotive message posted online, Kate and Gerry wrote: "This year it is particularly poignant as we should be celebrating Madeleine's 18th birthday," sombrely adding: "Enough said."

It continued: "As we have said repeatedly, we need to know what has happened to our lovely daughter, no matter what.

"We are very grateful to the police for their continued efforts. We hang on to the hope, however small, that we will see Madeleine again."

Kate and Gerry, 52, remembered their daughter privately after an outdoor prayer gathering was cancelled because of COVID-19.

It comes as the prime suspect in the disappearance of the British child is set to be charged with the rape of a woman in 2004.

According to The Sun, Christian B is suspected of attacking Irish tour representative Hazel Behan in her Portugal apartment - just a 30-minute drive from where Madeleine vanished aged three in 2007.

German police hope to charge the sex offender "within the next three months."

Hazel, 20 at the time of the attack, contacted British police after she read of a similar sex attack he committed.

Christian B is in prison in Germany for the rape of a 71-year-old American woman in 2005.

He became a "significant" chief suspect in the McCann case last year.

Hazel Behan was raped in Portugal in 2007 by a masked German man, now believed to be the Madeleine McCann suspect. Picture: RTE

Last month, German prosecutors said they "remain optimistic" the Madeleine McCann mystery will be solved.

Hans Christian Wolters said an investigation into suspect Christian B was running "at full speed" - as the 14th anniversary of her disappearance nears.

Mr Wolters also hopes a new TV documentary will help unearth more clues, the Sun reported.

