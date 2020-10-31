Madden opponent ‘quietly confident’ in Ipswich West

WHILE one LNP candidate said he was quietly confident that change was in the air, others were not so ready to reveal their thoughts on the election result.

As counting got under way Saturday night, exhausted candidates and their hordes of volunteers stopped to take stock of the past several weeks of campaigning.

After surviving severe afternoon storms, hopeful members of parliament and their various supporters will bunker down in function rooms across Ipswich to monitor the results.

LNP candidate for Ipswich West Chris Green will join other members of his party at the Ipswich Turf Club.

Mr Green said anger towards major parties was a common theme among the voters he had spoken to, but that he was “quietly confident” change was in the air.

“There was support out there for me, and I am quietly confident, but I don’t mean to sound arrogant or that I think I have won anything yet,” he said.

Mr Green’s Ipswich West counterpart, Labor incumbent Jim Madden said he would not be counting his chickens after what he described as an enjoyable day travelling from booth to booth.

“Voters did bring up COVID-19, but mainly for the fact that they were very happy with how the Premier handled it.

“I think that was the issue people raised the most.”

Mr Madden said the real battles were fought on social media, where he and other Labor MPs have been targeted with a sustained campaign criticising on their stance in relation to Ipswich’s various dumps, and the proposed waste to energy plant at Swanbank.

“There is some false information being spread by other parties, so I have had to explain the role of the co-ordinator general to people,” he said.

“What a lot of people don’t realise is that ultimately it is Ipswich City Council that will decide on the incinerator proposal.”

Mr Madden said it was too early to predict the result in his seat.

“I have always said the voters never get it wrong,” he said.

“I am hopeful that they will allow me to be their MP again. I would be honoured.”