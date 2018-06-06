Menu
Politics

Madden issues highway demand to state colleagues

Hayden Johnson
by
6th Jun 2018 12:03 AM
THE State Government should take what it can get and fund an upgrade to one of the region's worst intersections, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said.

In last month's federal budget Treasurer Scott Morrison allocated $170 million to upgrade the Cunningham Highway between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek, including the upgrade of key intersections at Yamanto and Amberley.

The Federal Government's commitment only covers half the project cost, with the State Government called to stump-up the remaining cash.

After the announcement, Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the section of highway, under the National Land Transport Network Act, should be funded on an 80-20 (federal-state) basis.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden, who slammed the state of the intersection, said the funding should be provided in the state budget.

"I really want to see, I've made it clear, I think the State Government should accept the 50-50 proposal," he said.

With Federal Labor offering to also fund half of the project if elected, Mr Madden said the agreement was as good as it would get.

"That's all the Shorten Opposition is offering too, there's nowhere else to go," he said.

"That should have been built a long time ago."

Ipswich Queensland Times

