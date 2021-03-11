Macy’s rise to grand final reflects growing success

Promising Ipswich Hornets cricketer Macy Hauser has been with the club from the beginning. Picture: David Lems

HAVING valuable all-rounders like Macy Hauser rising through the program is one of the reasons the Ipswich Hornets have qualified for Saturday's grand final.

Macy, 15, is the only cricketer from the Hornets first year of female player development to still be in the club's Second Grade team.

She started in the all-girls Hornets winter squad in 2014, becoming one of the team's go-to players in this year's Jodie Fields Shield competition.

Having helped guide her side to a nailbiting, last over semi-final win over Sunshine Coast last weekend, Macy is one of the teenagers with a promising future.

Team captain Leanne Bichel was there when Macy joined the program as an eight-year-old.

She is thrilled to see her and the other Hornets youngsters in Saturday's 40 over grand final against University at Graceville.

"Macy is the only one from the beginning,'' Bichel said.

"We started with about seven or eight girls.''

In her third year with the second grade side, Macy appreciates all the support she has received in forging her cricket path.

She has a highest score of 45 against the Sunshine Coast in November.

Batting at five, she topscored with 39 in last weekend's semi-final win over the same team.

Macy's best bowling effort was 4/10 against the Gold Coast in the Hornets' first game of the season last October.

She took 3/13 against Wynnum Manly in November.

The quietly spoken teenager has thrived on linking with players from different schools to unite at the Hornets.

"I'm really enjoying it,'' the Callamvale Community College student said.

"Most of us are all close together because we all play regional school cricket together.'' Trinity Doyle, Ayra Pal, Sara Walker and Emily Titmarsh joined the squad this season.

The Ipswich Hornets women's second grade team that beat the Sunshine Coast Scorchers in the semi-final at Walker Oval. Picture: David Lems

The team, with an average age of 15, is coached by Tony "Mr P'' Potbury with Bichel guiding the girls each game.

Bichel said two other key figures were making an impact on the young players.

Potbury's son Brent has been batting coach and Jodi White (nee Dannatt) has worked with the side as an Australian Cricket Association mentor.

Macy said they had all helped her improve, especially with her batting.

Her short-term goal is making the Hornets first grade side while continuing her progress through regional competition.

Bichel said it was encouraging to see the girls gaining so much benefit, especially from former national player White.

"They (the girls) really love having her around the club and coming every week,'' Bichel said.

"Jodi is always there to help and give advice.''

That support extends to the Hornets players regularly involved in the Katherine Raymont Shield first division competition.

"Everyone is getting on like a house on fire,'' Bichel said.

"Whether we are ones or twos, we all train together. We enjoy each others company.

"We have come on in leaps and bounds this season.

"I'm real happy with where we are sitting at the moment and how much we've progressed since the beginning of the season.''

Preparing for Saturday's grand final, Bichel said the Hornets girls could respect their opponents knowing they beat University in a 40 over game before Christmas.

However, what has assisted the team most has handling big pressure situations.

The Hornets needed 12 off the last two overs before winning with four balls to spare at Walker Oval last Sunday.

"It was getting a bit hairy at the end,'' Bichel said, reflecting on last weekend's semi-final.

In another game against Wests, they were nine wickets down and got home with similar last gasp efforts.

"Nothing compares to what you're playing on the day and the experience you get out of playing the game,'' the captain said.

"We can do everything we can possibly do for them but it's all what we bring on game day.

"We're not overconfident (facing Uni) but it all depends on what we're going to bring on the day.

"Everything is on the line this weekend.''

Hornets captain Leanne Bichel celebrating her 50 game milestone with the Ipswich club earlier this season. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

The Hornets captain played her 50th game for the Ipswich club before Christmas.

She said the team was keeping a low-key build-up to the grand final.

"It's another game. Don't worry about anything else,'' she said, sharing what she and White told the players through the week.

"We'll just play what's in front of us and do our best.

"We proved it at the weekend we can hold our nerve and get that close game winning.

"That's the bonus for us coming off a really close match on Sunday.''

The Ipswich Hornets first grade men will be looking to reverse their fortunes against Norths in their semi-final at Kedron on Saturday.

Norths beat the Hornets in their previous encounter at Baxter Oval this season.

Norths also have a superior winning record over the Hornets in their 14 clashes (see the stats below courtesy of Wayne Jones).

Heading into Saturday's showdown, Wilson brothers Dan (3577) and captain Anthony (3313) have scored the most runs for the Hornets.

GAME DAY

All matches are on Saturday

Qld Premier Grades

Men's 1st Grade semi-final: 2-Northern Suburbs v 3-Ipswich Hornets at Kedron

Women's 2nd Grade grand final: 1-University v 2-Ipswich Hornets at Graceville No.1.

Men's semi-final key stats

Played 14: Ipswich 3, drawn 1, Norths 10.

One-day finals played (2): Ipswich 1, Norths 1.

Last encounter: Norths 317 def Ipswich 156 & 2/154 at Baxter Oval on November 21, 2020

Ipswich's batting v Norths

Dan Wilson: 541r at 54.10 HS 161, 2x100s, 2x50s

Geoff Paulsen: 353r at 58.83 HS 93*, 3x50s

Harry Wood: 304r at 43.43 HS 113*, 1x100

Brent Potbury: 262r at 52.40 HS 97*, 2x50s

Anthony Wilson: 204r at 18.55 HS 75 1x50

Top innings scores

328 at Kedron on Dec 9, 2017

267 at Baxter Oval on Sep 9, 2017 (1d)

1/263 at Kedron on Sep 23, 2018 (1d QF)

9/251 at Baxter Oval on Sep 7, 2019 (1d)

4/245 at Kedron on Jan 25, 2014

Ipswich Bowling v Norths

Adam Smith: 19w at 34.58 BB 5/84 1×5i

Sean Lutter: 15w at 35.33 BB 4/42

Jack Wood: 13w at 27.62 BB 6/97 1×5i

Harry Wood: 7w at 30.14 BB 4/34

Career stats for the Hornets

Dan Wilson: 93m 3577r at 37.65 HS 161 11x100s 16x50s; 10w at 52.8 BB 2/42; 46c

Levi Thomson-Mathews: 64m 1810r at 28.73, HS 200* 2x100s 11x50s; 33c

Harry Wood: 77m 2686r at 38.93 HS 113*, 5x100s 19x50s; 101w at 26.45 BB 6/37 3x5i; 37c

Lachlan Prince: 39m 791r at 21.38 HS 97, 3x50s; 15c

Jack Wood: 74m 1519r at 24.50 HS 128, 1x100 6x50s; 95w at 34.84 BB 6/97 3x5i; 47c

Anthony Wilson (c): 91m 3313r at 38.08 HS 156 8x100s 14x50s; 10w at 38.50 BB 2/26; 33c

Jake Cross (wk): 15m 323r at 24.85 HS 81 1x50; 30c & 3st

Rowan Lutter: 17m 174r at 19.33 HS 54 1x50; 15w at 32.33

Adam Smith: 90m 414r at 8.81 HS 35; 110w at 38.27 BB 6/57 2x5i; 14c

Sean Lutter: 99m 279r at 9.3 HS 29; 172w at 28.29 BB 6/35 4x5i; 19c

Michael Topp: 5m 65r at 32.5 HS 47*; 2w at 31.5 BB 2/6

Nick De Giusti: 69m 1972r at 28.58 HS 140* 2x100s 10x50s; 99w at 35.80 BB 5/71 2x5i; 17c

Dylan McAteer: 10m 69r at 13.80 HS 29; 10w at 59.7 BB 4/67

Cricket Ipswich

1st Division

Northsiders 2/31 chasing Brothers 222 at Marsden No. 2

Laidley District 3/177 leading South East Redbacks 105 at Bichel Oval

Thunder 97 & 1/4 trailing Central Districts 6dec115 at Limestone Park

2nd Division

Centrals 8/274 v Thunder at Marsden No. 4

Northsiders 1/29 chasing Brothers 9dec203 at Sternberg Oval

Redbacks 4/80 chasing Laidley 203 at Raleigh Oval

3rd Division

Laidley v Thunder at Walker Oval

Redbacks v Strollers Blue at Marsden No. 3

Strollers White v Northsiders at Strollers