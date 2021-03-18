Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Morris Iemma’s warning that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.
Morris Iemma’s warning that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.
Politics

Macquarie St muses at Morris Iemma’s Labor party shot

by James O’Doherty
18th Mar 2021 6:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Morris Iemma's warning this week that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in Opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.

The comments came after union-commissioned polling showed support for the party is at 100-year lows, and sparked a fresh round of murmuring about leader Jodi McKay's job.

Former premier Iemma has stayed out of the spotlight since leaving office, rarely weighing in publicly on his successors.

Labor insiders also mused that neither Luke Foley nor Michael Daley copped flak from Iemma - who founded a government relations firm with a former Liberal MP in 2019 and who is registered as a lobbyist - during their time at the helm.

 

Originally published as Macquarie St muses at Morris Iemma's Labor party shot

labor morris iemma

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thief’s demand: ‘$1000 or the Beamer gets it’

        Premium Content Thief’s demand: ‘$1000 or the Beamer gets it’

        News The owner of a BMW was run over as the thief drove away

        How long until you can adopt cute rescued puppies

        Premium Content How long until you can adopt cute rescued puppies

        Crime RSPCA officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact authorities

        Springfield developer calls for new partner in $15B project

        Premium Content Springfield developer calls for new partner in $15B project

        Business Latest development is set to turbo charge the project after plans were postponed...

        Urgent action needed to reform polluted Bremer River

        Premium Content Urgent action needed to reform polluted Bremer River

        Environment Sewage plants, power station, abattoir and former coal mine have approval to...