The workplace injury occurred at Mackay Sugar’s Mossman Mill. Picture: GIZELLE GHIDELLA
Rural

Mackay Sugar fined after shocking workplace incident

Melanie Whiting
1st Nov 2019 3:52 PM
MACKAY Sugar Limited has been fined $75,000 for safety breaches after an incident at its Mossman Mill in 2014.

The incident ultimately led to a teenage worker having his right foot amputated.

Mackay Sugar was charged under the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 for a breach of its duty.

The offence occurred on September 25 when an 18-year-old yard hand was working at the cane bin tippler.

The teenager was working close to the tip when his right foot was trapped between the edge of its cradle and the cane bin exit area.

There was no guard or physical barrier in front of the tip.

The injured worker suffered a severe degloving and midtarsal fracture and dislocation of his right midfoot.

He had several operations before opting to amputate his foot, which he said was a difficult decision.

Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie acknowledged the defendant's plea of guilty and ruled no conviction be recorded.

Mackay Sugar was fined $75,000 plus court and professional costs totalling almost $1,600.

