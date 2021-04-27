Menu
Mackay man wins big on Saturday’s lottery. Picture: The Lott
Community

Mackay retiree wins big in $1 million lotto draw

Lillian Watkins
27th Apr 2021 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM
A lucky Mackay man made his riches overnight winning a division one lotto draw.

The winner will take home a whopping $990,996 from the Saturday April 24 Gold Lotto draw.

The retired Mackay man purchased his winning 12 game QuickPick entry at Nexta FreeChoice in South Mackay.

The man was oblivious of his winnings until a Lott official made contact with him.

He was ecstatic when told the news.

"That sounds alright, hey!" he said.

"I've been playing for decades, and I've won a few minor prizes over the years, but this certainly takes the cake."

The Mackay man said the win would make a big difference to his retirement, but he would be taking some time before he made any firm plans.

"I won't get too excited about anything, and I won't be doing anything to celebrate until I've got that loot in my bank account," the winner said.

Nextra FreeChoice South Mackay manager Jason Cardona said the win would create a buzz in the local community.

"This is really what being a lottery agent is all about - that division one win that just makes a life-changing difference to a person and their family," he said.

"It's almost as though we've won the prize ourselves!"

The winning numbers in the Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4149 on 24 April 2021 were 32, eight, 31, 44, four and two, while the supplementary numbers were 36 and 35.

