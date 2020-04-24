Menu
CONSERVATIVE ONE: Dawson MP George Christensen has launched a new podcast.
Politics

Controversial MP launches right-wing podcast

Melanie Whiting
24th Apr 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
DAWSON MP George Christensen has joined the likes of Christopher Pyne and Kyle & Jackie O with his latest foray.

Getting back in touch with his journalistic roots, Mr Christensen has launched a new podcast, aptly named Conservative One.

The podcast, described as defending "traditions and freedom", is available on Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud.

Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Zizi Averill

As host of the podcast, Mr Christensen has already interviewed a bevy of right-wing commentators and religious figures including Christian blogger Kurt Mahlburg, former chaplain to the Queen, Dr Gavin Ashenden and China defence expert, General Robert Spalding.

 

In the latest episode, spruiked on the Dawson MP's official Facebook page, Mr Spalding discussed how to tackle "China's aggression" and called out "China's lies" about the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Christensen has a degree in journalism and founded a now-defunct publishing business which produced community newspapers for the Walkerston and Northern Beaches communities.

