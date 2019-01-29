Mackay paramedic killed in crash 'touched so many hearts'

Mackay paramedic Craig McCulloch has been identified as the 32-year-old man killed in the crash near Benholme.

A MACKAY paramedic killed in a rollover crash while rushing to a medical emergency was the loving father of twins.

Craig McCulloch's partner Heather Ball said the 32-year-old man was a "wonderful loyal partner" and "devoted family man".

She spoke out following Mr McCulloch's tragic death in the road traffic crash near Benholme about 8am on Monday.

The ambulance Mr McCulloch was driving left the road about 40 kilometres west of Mackay city during his first job of a 10 hour shift.

It struck a tree and Mr McCulloch suffered critical injuries.

He was unable to be saved, despite the best efforts of quick-thinking bystanders from a nearby community, and emergency services who arrived shortly after.

Queensland Ambulance Service Commissioner Russell Bowles spoke highly of Mr McCulloch during a solemn press conference at North Mackay on Tuesday.

He said Mr McCulloch's former colleagues would remember him as a "young, happy, cheerful, outgoing person", who "touched so many hearts".

Mr Bowles said Mr McCulloch "loved to come to work" and "enjoyed relieving out in the stations".

Specifically, the small community of Finch Hatton was mentioned, but Mr McCulloch worked across the Mackay Local Ambulance Service Network.

"(Colleagues) just recognise him as a good friend, a peer and someone taken tragically too early," Mr Bowles said.

"Craig was a very dedicated person."

Mr Bowles said Mr McCulloch's family lived on the Gold Coast and he had worked across the state, including in mining communities out west, during a career spanning more than a decade.

Mr McCulloch had only recently completed renewed specialist training as an ambulance driver, the commissioner said.

Queensland Ambulance, particularly in Mackay, has been taken aback and "humbled by the support we've received from the community".

"However, our focus still is on Craig and his family ... Craig, as you may be aware, leaves behind a young family and partner, and this is very sad and has been very difficult for people within the ambulance service to deal with," Mr Bowles said.

"Craig is a paramedic of more than 10 years experience, both within Australia and the United Kingdom.

"Like any emergency service, we deal with risks each and every day and this is a very timely reminder to the rest of our staff about the inherent risks which exist while responding to the community."

Mr Bowles confirmed Mr McCulloch was the father of twins and said the ambulance service would do all it could to help his family in their time of need.

An official Queensland Ambulance funeral will be offered, but Mr Bowles said it was important to allow the family room to grieve in their own way.

Mr Bowles added the ambulance service had "flown counsellors and psychologists in from Brisbane to assist the local people in dealing with this very tragic event".

"We have a tremendous in-house support system that also uses external counsellors," he said.

The death of Queensland paramedics "in the line of duty" were described as "very rare events", causing a "deep ranging effect" on all ambulance staff.

Mr Bowles confirmed he visited the crash site and ambulance stations across the Mackay Local Ambulance Service Network, including at Finch Hatton.

The medical emergency Mr McCulloch had been driving to ended well for the patient, Mr Bowles added.

Queensland Police will continue to investigate the traffic crash.