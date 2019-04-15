Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mackay mum who was over the limit has faced Mackay Magistrates Court.
A Mackay mum who was over the limit has faced Mackay Magistrates Court. Emma Murray
Crime

Mackay mum nearly five times the limit

Janessa Ekert
by
15th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY mum-of-two had indulged in too much birthday cheer and then tried to drive home while nearly five times the limit.

Kylie Filewood, 33, crashed her car down a steep embankment after losing control at the Sams Rd roundabout on October 28 last year.

"You could have killed yourself," Magistrate Mark Morrow said.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard her blood alcohol reading had been 0.223 per cent.

"What was she drinking, the whole bottle of scotch?" Magistrate Morrow said.

Filewood admitted she had been drinking heavy beers to celebrate her birthday, which was just days before, at a friend's house.

"She does come before the court with a light history," duty lawyer Danny Yarrow said, adding that she had also had to pay the total cost to fix her damaged car.

Filewood pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving.

Magistrate Morrow stripped her licence away for 12 months on top of an $1800 fine.

If Filewood drives in the next 12 months she risks being slapped with a two-year driving disqualification on top of the current ban.

mackay court mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Costco members save megabucks on fuel

    premium_icon Costco members save megabucks on fuel

    Money SPECIAL REPORT: One week on from Costco Fuel's much-anticipated opening cash-savvy punters are saving themselves a packet at the pump.

    Major road upgrade delayed three months after service issue

    premium_icon Major road upgrade delayed three months after service issue

    Council News Ipswich City Council has budgeted $5 million for the current upgrade

    One Nation gives Coalition a lift

    premium_icon One Nation gives Coalition a lift

    Politics Hanson’s loss of support has also strengthened Labor’s lead

    Fast-food jobs are great, but we need to skill-up our trades

    premium_icon Fast-food jobs are great, but we need to skill-up our trades

    Opinion All new jobs are welcome in Ipswich, but some are better value