Mackay MP sees green over soaring fuel prices

Hydrogen cars are the future, Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert says.

Hydrogen cars are the future, Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert says.

HYDROGEN-fuelled cars are the way of the future, according to Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert, who has called for Queensland to embrace alternative options in the wake of skyrocketing fuel prices.

In the past two weeks, RACQ has reported a 10 cent per litre (cpl) rise in the average regular unleaded price in Mackay.

This was due to a spike in the oil price following the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, which has flowed through to the local wholesale price, and the retail price.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said since then, the oil price had fallen back to pre-attack levels and wholesale price in Mackay had also started to fall.

"We're hopeful fuel companies will pass these savings onto motorists in the coming weeks," Ms Smith said.

READ MORE: Reason petrol prices are so high

Mrs Gilbert said fuel prices had become a major concern for Queenslanders.

"People's discretionary spend has gone down, and with fuel prices going up, that means that discretionary spend is going to go down even further," she said.

"Which will have a hit on places like coffee shops."

Mrs Gilbert said the State Government had already made a significant invesment in hydrogen vehicles.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles would soon be integrated into the government's fleet of vehicles.

Mrs Gilbert said Mackay needed to "champion" an alternative fuel option that was not reliant on overseas oil.

RACQ supports research into alternative fuels, and the roll out of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

It also recommends motorists use RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder to find the cheapest deals in their area.