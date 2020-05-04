Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mackay father has won $1.2 million after buying a winning ticket for the Gold Lotto for Saturday, May 2.
A Mackay father has won $1.2 million after buying a winning ticket for the Gold Lotto for Saturday, May 2.
Offbeat

Mackay man wins $1.2 million in lotto draw

Zizi Averill
4th May 2020 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY father was left feeling like "someone on TV" after an impulse lotto purchase delivered him $1.2 million this morning.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased a 12-game QuickPick entry online for Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

The ecstatic dad was one of four division one winning entries across Australia, with each receiving a $1,217,458.56 share of the prize pool.

"I play regularly, but this particular ticket was just a spur-of-the-moment thing," he told Lott officials this morning.

"When I play, I always cross my fingers and go to bed hoping that tonight's the night."

But the Mackay winner was oblivious to his new millionaire status until officials broke the news this morning.

"Oh mate! Oh god! I'm speechless and shaking," he said.

"I just got off the phone to a friend and I was telling them the only thing holding me back in life is money. And now this.

"I just can't comprehend this. It's like I'm watching someone on TV and thinking 'lucky bugger, when's it my time?', but that lucky bugger is me.

"Life's great ... but life is fantastic now."

Despite his massive win, the Mackay father said he would be returning to work tomorrow.

He said he loved his job, so would still turn up, and that he would share his prize winnings with his family.

"When it comes to my kids and grandkids, I'm a bit of a softie," he laughed.

"With all this coronavirus and unhappiness in the world, how wonderful to get a gift like this. This is the best call I've had in my life."

gold lotto win lotto competition mackay mackay lotto
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WANTED: 30 people police wish to speak to

        premium_icon WANTED: 30 people police wish to speak to

        News Police believe those pictured can help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences

        • 4th May 2020 10:45 AM
        What every COVID-struck business needs right now

        premium_icon What every COVID-struck business needs right now

        Business Struggling small businesses beg State Government for path forward

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 10 drink and drug drivers

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: 10 drink and drug drivers

        Crime We named and shame some of Ipswich’s drink and drug drivers.