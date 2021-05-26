Menu
Police were called to a Mackay hotel where a man dressed only in his underwear was running out in front of vehicles.
Mackay man plays chicken with traffic during peak hour

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
26th May 2021 4:07 PM | Updated: 7:23 PM
Mackay police had to apprehend a man in his underwear following reports he was playing chicken with traffic during peak hour.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed a crew was called to the Kooyong Hotel at the corner of Harbour Rd and Evans Ave in North Mackay about 4.45pm Tuesday.

It is understood the man was running out in front of motorists and stumbling around in the beer garden.

The spokesman said a 33-year-old Beaconsfield was charged with committing a public nuisance in a licenced premises.

He is due to front Mackay Magistrates Court on June 9.

