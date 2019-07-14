Mackay man killed in horror highway crash

A 25-YEAR-OLD Mackay man has died after a tragic car crash on the Bruce Highway today.

Duty District Officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said just before 11am, a Toyota HiLux ute towing a trailer was travelling south bound on the Bruce Hwy when it crashed into two other cars north of the AIMS turn-off.

"For some reason it (the HiLux) appears to have travelled on to the incorrect side of the road and clipped a boat that was being towed by another vehicle travelling north in convoy with a third vehicle behind it," he said.

Police have closed the road after a crash just north of the AIMS turnoff on the Bruce Highway, south of Townsville. Contributed

"As a result of the HiLux hitting the boat, the boat has then jackknifed and both vehicles have then rolled into the scrub area off the road.

"The third (vehicle) following has then collided head on with the utility travelling south."

The four-wheel drive towing the boat lay upside down off the side of the road with its tyres sticking up in the air.

The tinnie lay several metres from it, deeper in the bush.

Snr Sgt Matheson said a doctor tried to resuscitate the man in the third car, but he was unable to do so, with the man pronounced dead at the scene.

The three male drivers of the cars aged 26, 23 and 22 and another 23-year-old man were all taken to the Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

Fatal crash on Bruce Highway at Cape Cleveland, near AIMS turnoff. Evan Morgan

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

"The FCU (Forensic Crash Unit) will be making investigations and taking statements," Sen Sgt Matheson said.

"We also ask if any witnesses saw or have dashcam footage can they contact PoliceLink or CrimeStoppers and let us know."

Snr Sgt Matheson said the highway would be closed for a couple of hours but diversions were in place for drivers to travel along Majors Creek in Woodstock.

Police had closed off the Bruce Hwy from the intersection of Allendale Dr, causing delays for motorists.